

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, clean energy company NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2022. It also reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2023 and 2024.



For fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.90 per share.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.87 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead, NextEra Energy still expects adjusted earnings in the range of $2.98 to $3.13 per share for fiscal 2023 and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.23 to $3.43 per share for fiscal 2024. The Street is currently looking for earnings of $3.09 per share for fiscal 2023.



For 2025, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6 to 8% off the 2024 adjusted earnings per share expectations range, which translates to a range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share.



NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at an approximately 10% rate per year through at least 2024, off a 2022 base.



