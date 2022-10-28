

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) announced the successful resolution of a work stoppage involving members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union in Oregon and Washington.



Weyerhaeuser has about 1,200 employees who are members of IAM, including employees in the company's Wood Products and Timberlands organizations.



The company noted that the approval of a new contract will result in the restoration of operations at all sites.



