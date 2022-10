HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) Friday said it was hit by a cyberattack and was forced to shut down its IT systems.



The Hamburg, Germany-based copper producer said it will be reviewing the IT systems.



