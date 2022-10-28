Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - The US-based transportation and supply chain management firm, Resource Logistics Group (RLG), has revealed its approach to helping clients with their transportation logistics needs. Instead of acting as a third-party logistics firm, RLG is taking out the middle-man in order to help clients to build direct relationships with carriers.

Usually, transportation advisory firms might take control of these relationships. By contrast, RLG enables clients to establish these relationships and guides them through the entire process, and ultimately ensures that the clients are the owners of the contracts and other aspects of these relationships. This provides clients with greater autonomy, while still enabling Resource Logistics Group to provide their expertise to help them negotiate high-quality contracts and pricing.

Senior officials from RLG highlight how their atypical approach to transportation management has saved clients as much as 34.6% on Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) services, as well as saving clients 24.8% on Full-Truckload (FTL) services. These savings are achieved through the firm's experience in various areas within supply chain management, such as contract management, freight audit and payment management and post audit management. If manufacturers set about carrying this out in-house, this requires multiple staff. RLG enables them to reduce their headcount, as well as helping clients to secure competitive contract pricing.

The day-to-day management remains in the hands of the manufacturers, but Resource Logistics Group's approach involves taking care of all 'back office' aspects of transportation, shipments and logistics. Through the firm's data-driven strategy, the company helps manufacturing firms to analyze, benchmark, negotiate and implement optimum pricing and contracts for all LTL and FTL services.

As many as 57% of companies highlight that capitalizing on supply chain management provides them with a competitive edge. At the same time, supply chain disruptions have become more common, with the number of these issues increasing by 14% between 2019 and 2020.

As these supply chain problems become more and more prevalent across the US, the importance of ongoing logistics support is also increasing. RLG has underlined its commitment to providing this, as the firm will help to manage all carrier contracts, the deployment of a transportation management system, as well as providing monthly spend reports and quarterly business reviews.

"At Resources Logistics Group, we pride ourselves on our efficiency, which helps to cut costs for manufacturing companies - which, in today's world, is more important than ever. Our firm has over 100 years of experience negotiating world-class contract prices for clients, and we are excited to be able to utilize our unique strategy to help firms navigate today's increasingly complex world of supply chain management," emphasizes Steve Huntley, President & Founder of Resource Logistics Group.



