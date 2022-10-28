

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brother International Corp. has recalled about 16,300 Meic power adapters sold with AirSure DF-2 dynamic filtration tabletop air purifiers due to electrical shock hazard.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Meic AC power adapter casing can break while the adapter is being plugged into or removed from an electrical outlet, exposing its metal prongs, posing electrical shock and electrocution hazards.



The company said it has received one report of an incident of the adapter breaking and exposing its metal prongs. No injuries have been reported.



The recall involves Meic AC power adapters sold with Brother AirSure DF-2 Dynamic Filtration Tabletop Air Purifiers. The power adapters are black and have the name 'Meic' imprinted in white on the side of the adapter. 'Brother' and 'DF-2' are printed on the front of the air purifier.



The recalled product was sold online at brother-usa.com and Amazon.com from March 2022 through September 2022 for about $130 for the AirSure DF-2 Dynamic Filtration Tabletop Air Purifier with the AC adapter.



