

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) reported that it now expects 2022 net income attributable to shareholders of the company to decline in the high teens to mid-twenties percentage range.



Fresenius Medical Care specified that it continues to operate in a challenging environment, the impacts of the Company's focused efforts to improve North American Health Care Services operations are delayed against previous assumptions.



Therefore, Fresenius Medical Care now assumes lower contributions in the financial year 2022.



But, the company still sees revenue to grow at a low-single digit percentage range in 2022.



The Group noted that revenue and net income guidance are both on a constant currency basis and before special items.



