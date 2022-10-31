

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up 4.5 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday - coming in at 12.591 trillion yen.



That beat forecasts for a gain of 4.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales climbed 1.1 percent, slowing from 1.1 percent in the previous month.



For the third quarter of 2022, retail sales gained 3.6 percent on year and 1.3 percent on quarter, coming in at 38.140 trillion yen.



