

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Foster Farms is recalling around 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patty products sold through various Costco stores, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced. The recall was due to the potential to be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard clear pieces of plastic.



The products subject to recall include 80-oz. plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of 'CHICKEN PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT' with best by date '08/11/23,'. The establishment number is 'P-33901,' and lot code is '3*2223**'.



The fully cooked, frozen, breaded chicken breast patties were produced on August 11, 2022, and shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The affected products may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations.



The recall was initiated after the Farmerville, Louisiana -based company notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints reporting hard clear plastic embedded in fully cooked, frozen, breaded chicken breast patty products with a best by date of August 11, 2023.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with consumption of the recalled product to date.



The hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury, and the FSIS urged consumers and retailers to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls citing contamination with extraneous materials, Lone Star Bakery, Inc. last week called back around 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products due to the possible presence of copper wire pieces.



Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. recently called back around 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products due to the possible presence of thin blue rubber.



