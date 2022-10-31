

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), a Japanese ceramics and electronics maker, reported Monday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of the parent grew 3.2 percent to 75.59 billion yen or 210.60 yen per share from last year's 73.22 billion yen or 202.01 yen per share.



Operating profit edged up 1.1 percent to 76.49 billion yen from 75.68 billion yen a year ago.



Sales revenue increased 15.5 percent to 1.01 trillion yen from 876.34 billion yen a year earlier.



Looking ahead for the fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 154 billion yen or 429.08 yen per share, operating profit of 174 billion yen and sales revenue of 2.00 trillion yen.



The outlook reflects a growth of 3.8 percent in attributable profit, 16.8 percent in operating profit and 8.8 percent in sales revenue.



In Japan, Kyocera shares were trading at 7,459 yen, up 2.9 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KYOCERA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de