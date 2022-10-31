

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) Monday reported profit before tax of 120.48 billion yen for the first six months, higher than 89.085 billion yen in the same period a year ago.



Net profit increased to 96.434 billion yen or 52.87 yen per basic share from 71.609 billion yen or 38.65 yen per basic share last year.



Excluding one-time items, core profit rose to 119.973 billion yen or 65.78 yen per basic share from 98.756 billion yen or 53.30 yen per basic share a year ago.



Revenue for the first six months period grew to 762.185 billion from 651.666 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking forward, the company has raised its full-year 2022 sales outlook to 1,529 billion yen from the initial outlook of 1,443 billion yen. In 2021, the company had recorded revenue of 1,296.163 billion yen.



Full-year core profit is expected to be 223 billion yen or 122.05 yen per basic share. This compares with 190.584 billion yen or 103.03 yen per basic share reported last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTELLAS PHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de