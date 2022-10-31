

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday, as investors digested weak Chinese data and awaited key interest-rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England this week for directional cues.



The U.S. Federal Reserve is seen slowing its aggressive rate hike pace after delivering a 75-points rate hike after the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.



The Bank of England may also unleash a 75-basis point rate hike on Thursday in a show of aggression toward inflation.



The benchmark DAX slipped 14 points, or 0.1 percent, to 13,229 after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.



Fresenius Medical Care shares surged 5.3 percent despite the healthcare company cutting its FY22 profit outlook.



The company said it expects 2022 net income attributable to shareholders of the company to decline in the high teens to mid-twenties percentage range.



