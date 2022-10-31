

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday ahead of a busy week of earnings, economic data releases and central bank meetings.



Growth worries resurfaced after China reported disappointing data as a result of strict COVID-19 lockdowns.



China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.2 in October from 50.1 in September, and the non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, dropped to 48.7 from 50.6 in September as virus disruptions worsened and export orders remained under pressure, separate reports showed.



The benchmark CAC 40 fell 23 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,249 after gaining half a percent on Friday.



The U.S. dollar edged higher ahead of central bank meetings due this week in Australia, the United States and the U.K.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de