

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Monday ahead of a busy week that includes interest-rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,042 after declining 0.4 percent on Friday.



International Distribution Services - formerly Royal Mail - jumped 6.2 percent after its largest labor union, the Communications Workers Union (CWU), has withdrawn its planned strike action in Britain in the next two weeks.



Engineering company IMI fell over 1 percent after it agreed to acquire New York-based micro-fluid flow control business CorSolutions.



Heat treatment specialist Bodycote tumbled 2.8 percent after naming Ben Fidler as its next chief financial officer, succeeding Dominique Yates who announced his intention to retire earlier this year.



