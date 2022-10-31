

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly lower on Monday and the dollar climbed amid elevated bond yields, as investors braced for a busy week of economic data releases and central bank meetings.



Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,640.12 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,642.75.



The Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision is likely to be in the spotlight this week, potentially overshadowing reports on manufacturing and service sector activity, labor productivity and factory orders.



The Fed is expected to raise rates by another 75 basis points at the November 1-2 meeting.



Traders are likely to keep a close eye on the Fed's statement due Wednesday for signs the central bank is considering slowing the pace of interest rate hikes.



Following the Fed announcement, the focus will shift to the Labour Department's monthly jobs report due on Friday.



Investors also await monetary policy meetings from major central banks in Australia and the U.K.



The Reserve Bank of Australia decision is due on Tuesday. Economists expect the central bank to raise interest rate by 25 basis points for the second consecutive meeting.



The Bank of England may unleash a 75-basis point rate hike on Thursday in a show of aggression toward inflation.



