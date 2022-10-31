

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK) Monday reported income before taxes of 38.305 billion yen for the first half on the strength of revenue compared with loss of 137.095 billion yen in the same period a year ago.



Net profit was 27.106 billion yen or 71.86 yen per basic share compared with loss of 145.209 billion yen or 384.93 yen per share last year.



Operating revenue for the period increased to 1.115 trillion yen from 877.840 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects operating revenues to increase 24% year-on-year at 2.453 trillion yen. This compares with 1.979 trillion yen reported in the previous year.



Profit for the full year is expected to be 60 billion yen or 159.05 yen per share. The company had a loss of 94.948 billion yen or 251.69 per basic share last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EAST JAPAN RAILWAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de