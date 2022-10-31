

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG):



Earnings: $114 million in Q3 vs. -$1.56 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.22 in Q3 vs. -$3.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $429 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.83 per share Revenue: $2.27 billion in Q3 vs. $1.90 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.50



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de