

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While announcing higher third-quarter results on Monday, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.



For the fourth quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $1.20 to $1.36 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.18 to $1.34 per share on revenues between $2.01 billion and $2.14 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.25 per share on revenues of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the quarter, gross margin is expected to be between 47 percent and 49 percent.



