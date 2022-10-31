

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Popable and Walmart have entered a strategic partnership that will allow small businesses to rent retail space in Walmart stores across the country for short-term leasing. Popable is a pop-up shop marketplace platform that connects brands & spaces for short-term retail leasing.



Scott Blair, CEO of Popable, said: 'For retailers emerging from a challenging year in the face of post-covid impacts ranging from rising economic concerns to delivery issues at the ports, pop-up retail could be a great way to move excess inventory.'



