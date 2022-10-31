

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia on Monday launched a series of missile attacks across Ukraine. The attacks targeted key infrastructure facilities in capital Kyiv and other cities.



Two explosions were heard in Kyiv, where electricity and water supply has been partially cut off, according to the city's mayor.



Power failures have also been reported in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv and the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.



Meanwhile, Russia has announced that it is pulling out of the UN-brokered international agreeent under which Ukraine resumed exporting grain from its Black Sea ports.



More than 200 vessels had been blocked from making shipments, Ukraine said.



The Black Sea Grain Initiative has already moved more than 9 million metric tons of food and brought prices down around the world, which has been critically important for low- and middle-income countries.



The United States urged all parties to keep this essential, life-saving Initiative functioning.



In suspending this arrangement, Russia is again weaponizing food in the war it started, directly impacting low- and middle-income countries and global food prices, and exacerbating already dire humanitarian crises and food insecurity, U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.



He urged the Government of Russia to resume its participation in the Initiative, fully comply with the arrangement, and work to ensure that people around the world continue to be able to receive the benefits facilitated by the Initiative.



