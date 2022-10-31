

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $71.4 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $97.2 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Leggett & Platt Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $1.29 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $71.4 Mln. vs. $97.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.49 -Revenue (Q3): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42-$0.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.15-$1.25 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.30-$2.45 Full year revenue guidance: $5.1-$5.2 Bln



