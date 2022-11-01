

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $118.7 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $328.8 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $207.5 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.0% to $0.95 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $118.7 Mln. vs. $328.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $0.95 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $940 - $990 Mln



