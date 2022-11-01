

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui & Co Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK), a Japanese trading and investment firm, on Tuesday posted a rise in profit for the first-half, on increased revenue. In addition, for the full-year, the company raised its earnings outlook.



For the six-month period to September 30, profit attributable to owners of the parent was at 539.104 billion yen or 339.57 yen per share, compared with 404.630 billion yen or 246.22 yen per share a year ago.



Profit before income taxes stood at 687.807 billion yen, higher than 540.654 billion yen of previous fiscal.



Mitsui & Co generated revenue of 7.423 trillion yen as against 5.416 trillion yen, reported for the same period of 2021.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal to March 31, 2023, the Tokyo-based firm now expects a profit attributable to owners of the parent of 980 billion yen, higher than its previous expectation for 800 billion yen.



For the full-year, the company now intends to pay annual dividend of 130 yen per share, compared with previous year's 105 yen per share.



