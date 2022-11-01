

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Corporation (SON.L, SNE), Japanese conglomerate, on Tuesday reported a rise in earnings for the second quarter, with an increase in revenue. In addition, the company has revised up its guidance for the full year.



For the quarter ended on September 30, the Tokyo-head quartered firm reported a net income attributable to the stockholders of 263.963 billion yen or 212.29 yen per share, compared with 213.106 billion yen or 170.26 yen per share of previous year.



Pre-tax income was at 345.756 billion yen, higher than 283.099 billion yen, posted for the September quarter of 2021. Operating income rose to 344.042 billion yen from last year's 318.459 billion yen.



Total sales and financial services revenue stood at 2.751 trillion yen as against 2.369 trillion yen of 2021.



Looking ahead, for the full-year to March 31, 2023, the Group now expects net earnings attributable to stockholders of 840 billion yen as against its previous outlook of 800 billion yen.



For the 12-month period, Sony now projects its sales to be at 11.600 trillion yen, higher than its previous outlook of 11.500 trillion yen.



