

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca's (AZN.L, AZN) COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant], formerly AZD1222), has been granted full marketing authorization in the European Union, the British drug major said in a statement on Tuesday.



Vaxzevria was originally granted a conditional marketing authorization due to the urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The full marketing authorization is based on totality of efficacy and safety data confirming the benefits of Vaxzevria.



The company noted that full marketing authorization covers the use of Vaxzevria in both a primary vaccination series, and as both a heterologous (with an approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccine) or homologous (all the same vaccine) third dose booster.



