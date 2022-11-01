

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IWG Plc (IWG.L), a Swiss operator of workspace providers, said in a trading statement on Tuesday that it has recorded a revenue growth for the third-quarter and nine-month period to September 30.



The revenue growth was driven by continuing global demand for hybrid working solutions, benefits of substantially improved pricing ahead of inflation, and improving occupancy.



For the third quarter, the company has posted revenue of growth of 25 percent to 737 million pounds, compared with last year's 551 million pounds.



For the nine-month period, the Group's revenue moved up by 24 percent to 2.047 billion pounds, higher than 1.595 billion pounds, reported for the same period of 2021.



Looking ahead, IWG said: '.Monthly profitability is continuing to grow, and we remain cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the full year, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be towards the lower end of the range of market estimates of 304 million pounds to 380 million pounds.'



