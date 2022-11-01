

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with miners leading the surge amid reports that China is looking at ways to exit its zero-COVID policy.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 106 points, or 1.5 percent, at 7,201 after rising 0.7 percent on Monday.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore surged 3-5 percent while oil & gas giant BP Plc fell about 1 percent despite posting bumper profits.



Peer Shell gained 1.6 percent, tracking higher oil prices after OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium- and longer-term in an annual outlook released on Monday.



Shares of online grocery store Ocado soared 33 percent after the company partnered with South Korean retail company Lotte Shopping.



Westminster Group plunged 25 percent after the supplier of managed services and technology-based security solutions said that fiscal 2022 revenue outturn will be approximately a third below market expectations.



Alcoholic beverage firm Diageo added 1.5 percent after announcing it is starting the final phase of its share buyback.



