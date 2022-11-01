

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $8.61 billion, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $8.15 billion, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.17 billion or $1.78 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $22.64 billion from $24.04 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $8.61 Bln. vs. $8.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.51 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $22.64 Bln vs. $24.04 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.40 to $6.50 Full year revenue guidance: $99.5 to $102 Bln



