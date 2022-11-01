

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $607M, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $629M, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $807M or $2.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $5.31 billion from $4.92 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $607M. vs. $629M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.52 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.01 -Revenue (Q3): $5.31 Bln vs. $4.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.10 Full year EPS guidance: $7.51 - $7.61



