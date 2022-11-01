

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR):



Earnings: -$91.65 million in Q3 vs. $1.13 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q3 vs. $1.80 in the same period last year. Excluding items, KKR & Co. Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.85 per share Revenue: $1.86 billion in Q3 vs. $4.48 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KKR & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de