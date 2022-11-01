

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) released a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $156.00 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $161.19 million, or $2.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $158.84 million or $2.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $708.56 million from $659.23 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $156.00 Mln. vs. $161.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.60 vs. $2.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.57 -Revenue (Q3): $708.56 Mln vs. $659.23 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.66 to $3.76 Full year EPS guidance: $11.85 to $11.95



