

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $106.13 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $56.95 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Abiomed Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $59.4 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $265.92 million from $248.14 million last year.



Abiomed Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $106.13 Mln. vs. $56.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.32 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q2): $265.92 Mln vs. $248.14 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABIOMED-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de