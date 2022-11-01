

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):



Earnings: $5.487M in Q3 vs. $9.067 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.03 in Q3 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.00 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $830.914M in Q3 vs. $875.449M in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PITNEY BOWES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de