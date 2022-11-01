

Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $134.2 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $107.7 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $143.0M or $0.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $1.40 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Outlook:



For the full year, SEE cut its sales outlook to $5.65 billion-$5.75 billion from the previous outlook of $5.85 billion to $6.05 billion. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is also slashed to $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion from its earlier projection of $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion.



Further it updated the annual adjusted EPS guidance to $4.05-$4.15 a share based on about 147 million shares outstanding and an adjusted tax rate of approximately 25.5%. This compares with the previous guidance of $4.05 to $4.20, reflecting 148 million shares outstanding and an adjusted tax rate of 26%.



