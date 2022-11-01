

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $347.1 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $324.5 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $372.5 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $3.67 billion from $3.32 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $347.1 Mln. vs. $324.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.21 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ECOLAB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de