

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$4.500 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$2.13 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $13.38 million from $10.89 million last year.



Kopin Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$4.500 Mln. vs. -$2.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.05 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q3): $13.38 Mln vs. $10.89 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KOPIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de