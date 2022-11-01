

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Saudi Arabian Oil Company reported that its third quarter net income rose 39% to $42.4 billion from $30.4 billion in the prior year.



EBIT grew to $80.48 billion from $57.27 billion in the previous year.



Free cash flow for the quarter was $44.97 billion up from $28.73 billion last year.



Cash flow from operating activities was $54.0 billion up from $36.3 billion in the prior year.



