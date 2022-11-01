

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Music has expanded its offering for Prime members, bringing them a full catalog of 100 million songs and the most top podcasts available ad-free, at no additional cost to their membership.



Starting Tuesday, Prime members will enjoy an increase from 2 million to 100 million songs in shuffle mode, ad-free, and at no additional cost to their membership, the company said in a statement.



The company noted that members can also upgrade to the Amazon Music Unlimited tier to enjoy on-demand access to albums, playlists, and over 100 million songs in HD and a growing catalog of songs in Ultra HD and Spatial audio.



Prime members will also get access to the largest selection of ad-free top podcasts available, including the Wondery catalog of premium shows, podcasts from CNN, ESPN, and The New York Times, and exclusive shows including MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories, and the all-new original podcast created by superstar Keke Palmer, Baby, this is Keke Palmer, premiering worldwide on Amazon Music today.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de