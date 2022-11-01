

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $299 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $294 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.90 billion from $1.83 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $299 Mln. vs. $294 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.11 to $3.34 Full year revenue guidance: $7.55 - $7.75 Bln



