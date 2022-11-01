

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $220.72 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $188.28 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $498.90 million from $412.49 million last year.



Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $220.72 Mln. vs. $188.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.65 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q3): $498.90 Mln vs. $412.49 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de