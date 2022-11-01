

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $7.3 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $879.8 million, or $2.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $54.7 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $2.55 billion from $2.64 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $7.3 Mln. vs. $879.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.14 vs. $2.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.55 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.



