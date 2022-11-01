

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $202 million, or $0.131 per share. This compares with $232 million, or $0.155 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $3.42 billion from $3.71 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $202 Mln. vs. $232 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.131 vs. $0.155 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.42 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.77 to $0.81



