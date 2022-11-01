

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.70 billion, or $3.50 per share. This compares with $1.66 billion, or $1.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $509 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.70 Bln. vs. $1.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.50 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.53



