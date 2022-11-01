

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quad/Graphics (QUAD) reported earnings for third quarter of $13.7M



The company's earnings totaled $13.7M, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $14.3M, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $16.4M or $0.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $829.9M from $706.1M last year.



Quad/Graphics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $13.7M. vs. $14.3M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $829.9M vs. $706.1M last year.



