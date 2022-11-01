

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Prudential Financial (PRU):



Earnings: -$0.28 billion in Q3 vs. $1.53 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.78 in Q3 vs. $3.90 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $0.79 billion or $2.13 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.01 per share



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de