

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$168.42 million, or -$1.06 per share. This compares with -$151.60 million, or -$0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$157.89 million or -$0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $179.99 million from $192.62 million last year.



H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$168.42 Mln. vs. -$151.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.06 vs. -$0.85 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.08 -Revenue (Q1): $179.99 Mln vs. $192.62 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 to $3.95 Full year revenue guidance: $3.535 to $3.585 Bln



