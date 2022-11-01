

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $353.37 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $54.44 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $520.41 million from $481.47 million last year.



Healthpeak Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



