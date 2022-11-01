

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $532 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $1.26 billion, or $0.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $7.76 billion from $7.18 billion last year.



Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



