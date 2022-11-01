

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) updated its outlook for the full year 2022.



The company now expects earnings per common share to be in a range of $0.94 to $0.96, from prior estimate of $0.97 to $1.03.



Nareit FFO per share are now expected to be $1.67 to $1.69, from previous estimate of $1.70 to $1.76.



Adjusted FFO per share are now expected to be $1.72 to $1.74, from prior guidance of $1.68 to $1.74.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $0.46 per share for the full year.



