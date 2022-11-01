

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $104 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $314 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.1% to $1.84 billion from $2.07 billion last year.



Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $104 Mln. vs. $314 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.20 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.84 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENWORTH FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de