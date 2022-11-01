

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Edison International (EIX) revised its outlook for the full year 2022.



Edison now expects Core earnings of $4.48 to $4.68 per share, narrower than prior estimate of $4.40 to $4.70 per share. The company expectgs basic earnings per share of $1.51 to $1.71, down from prior estimate of $3.25 to $3.55 per share.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter.



